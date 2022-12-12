Shulinab to supply 400,000 clay bricks to Lethem Housing Project  

As the government continues to push its aggressive housing development in hinterland communities, several village councils in Region Nine have already signed contracts to manufacture clay bricks that will be used in the Lethem Housing Project.

These include 100,000 clay bricks from Kwatamang, 120,000 from Shea as well as the supply of timber from Moco Moco and Surama.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues

During a two-day outreach in Region Nine, Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, on Sunday announced that the largest procurement of clay bricks will be supplied by Shulinab.

“The largest one will be here, in Shulinab, where we will sign a contract for the supply of 400,000 clay bricks with six teams here in Shulinab,” she said.

Shulinab and the other communities are known for manufacturing clay bricks that are commonly utilised for construction within the region.

The project will provide equitable distribution of employment opportunities for many within the region.

“We want all of the resources and all of the money…and all of the capital to be invested in the region. So, we can accelerate development in this region… We’re finding ways and means to do that every single day”, the minister noted.

The government will provide 600 low-income citizens with $1 million each as part of a $600 million scheme to help offset the cost of building their homes.

A house constructed with clay bricks

The $2 million will be financed by commercial banks for the potential homeowners.

To this end, Minister Rodrigues pointed out that, “80 beneficiaries have already signed contracts with the government and with the banks to construct their homes. That’s only the first 80 of 600 homes that have to be built.”

She said the housing programme will be accelerated since some communities within the region are slated for housing as part of the hinterland housing programme.

“When you look at the achievements of our party in government before 2015 and then from 2020 to now, all of the policies regarding hinterland communities, they all were started by the PPP/C Administration”, she noted.

President Ali announced the Lethem Housing Project back in August.

So far, several village councils have already signed contracts to manufacture clay bricks.

Region Nine is leading the way for development within the hinterland communities.

