Significant strides made in Guyana’s health sector

Guyana’s health sector has skyrocketed over the past year, due to the relentless efforts made by the government to build a world-class healthcare system.

Among the tremendous achievements made since August 2, 2023, Guyana became the first country to implement a Joint Programme on Mental Health and Psychosocial Wellbeing and Development of Children and Adolescents.

Guyana is also the first country in the Caribbean to launch the Bachelor of Science Degree in Respiratory Care programme that is now added to the curriculum of the University of Guyana (UG).

$97 million digital X-ray unit commissioned at Fort Wellington, Region Five

Broadening healthcare and services

Countless Guyanese are now benefitting from life-saving kidney transplants, as the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is officially certified as a Kidney Transplant Centre.

This achievement marks a significant advancement in the nation’s medical capabilities, enhancing citizens’ quality of life and fostering a healthier future for the nation.

Hundreds of Guyanese have begun receiving financial support for eye care, through the government’s eye testing and spectacles programme.

Persons below 18 years old and those over 65 years old will receive a $2,000 voucher for an eye test. Subsequently, if they require a spectacle, they will receive a $15,000 voucher.

Guyanese women between the ages of 21 and 65 are benefitting from the Cervical Cancer Screening Programme. This provides an $8000 voucher for screening, with follow-up help if needed.

Additionally, a National Action Plan for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer for the period 2024-2030 was launched to reduce the mortality, morbidity, and disability caused by Cervical Cancer.

Almost 20,000 nursery children have benefitted from medical screening under the Child and Youth Health Programme (CYHP).

The CYHP seeks to improve children’s and adolescents’ health by facilitating screenings for oral health, hearing, and vision.

Meanwhile, the approach to addressing mental health and suicide issues in Guyana has been advanced, with the launch of the new National Mental Health Action Plan and National Suicide Prevention Plan.

The plans, comprising new programmes and policies, were implemented within the country’s health system from 2024 to 2030, to achieve all outlined objectives in the booklet.

Minister Anthony hands over a voucher to one of the beneficiaries at the launch of the eye testing and spectacles programme

Modernising infrastructure and equipment

Some 40,000 persons in Diamond and neighbouring areas are enjoying improved services, following the opening of the new $120 million health centre.

Health services were also expanded in East Canje, Berbice, with the opening of a $3 million dental clinic at the Cumberland Health Centre.

A $56 million health centre was also commissioned in Canefield, East Canje, offering essential healthcare services.

These interventions have reduced the need for residents to travel long distances to the regional hospital.

Over at the Mahaicony Hospital, patients are gaining from the $30 million retrofitted X-ray department and the installation of the $49 million, high-tech X-ray machine.

The Mibicuri, Port Mourant, and New Amsterdam Hospitals in Region Six also received cutting-edge X-ray machines totalling $184 million.

Quiko Village in Region Nine also got a new $14 million health post.

Also, in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region, ultrasound services are now being offered to residents of Annai, Karasabai, Aishalton, and Sand Creek.

To increase the instances of justice for women in Amerindian communities, the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Police Force received 300 Sexual Assault Evidence collection kits valued at $3.7 million.

Continuing with health upgrades, the sod was turned for a modern US$161 million New Amsterdam Hospital.

Upon completion, the new hospital will feature five operating theatres, including one specifically designed for cardiac surgery, as well as advanced digital X-ray and CT scan machines.

It will be the second public facility to house an MRI machine and will be equipped for transplants.

Additionally, two more buildings will be constructed within the compound: one for a teaching facility and another for a modern psychiatric facility.

01- Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony inspects ongoing construction work at the Number 75 Village Hospital

Meanwhile, six new regional hospitals are being constructed at Anna Regina, Region Two; De Kinderen, Region Three; Diamond and Enmore, Region Four; Bath, Region Five and Skeldon, Region Six. Works on these facilities are progressing.

Innovations in training and education

Twenty-nine young people from Region Nine graduated from the Pharmacy Assistant Course and were deployed to different health facilities in the region.

One hundred and twenty-eight allied health care professionals graduated from the Clinical and Technical Training Programme.

These include 24 Pharmacy Assistants, 22 Dental Assistants, 22 Medical Lab Technicians, 18 Environmental Health Assistants, 15 X-Ray Technicians, and 24 Medexes.

Another 34 individuals from 23 communities completed their training to become certified Community Health Workers (CHWs).

