Significant strides made with cash grant distribution – PPP GS

– 90 per cent of public sector already received cheques

– Over 300,000 Guyanese registered for cash grant

The government has made tremendous strides in the distribution of the one-off cash grant for persons, aged 18 and older. Its effectiveness has seen a great percentage of the population being able to uplift their cheques just in time for Christmas and in preparation for the New Year.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his weekly party press conference held on Friday at Freedom House, Robb Street, revealed that approximately 90 per cent of the public sector have already received their cheques.

The party GS also mentioned that 366, 473 Guyanese have been registered for the cash grant distribution. Out of that, a total of 245, 436 cheques have already been printed for distribution with just about 100,000 of those cheques handed out already.

The GS noted that registration in the other five regions should commence soon. He also sought the patience of the public, while reassuring that all citizens will receive their cheques.

Dr Jagdeo pointed out that the distribution process for the five regions which had started registration already is progressing smoothly.

“I have a report here from the Ministry of Finance and they have said that region one, [has] delivered about 78 per cent of the checks of the 16,035 cheques, [that was] delivered to the region. In region nine, just over 90 per cent has been distributed in that region. In region eight, about 70 per cent of the 6,538 cheques sent there have been distributed. In region seven, they have commenced now, so [they have] just started distributing the cheques there,” he stated.

Disputing claims of dead on the list

Dr Jagdeo further doubled down on rubbishing the claims that names of deceased persons were found on the list for distribution of the 100 thousand dollars cash grant. The General Secretary cosigned the Ministry of Finance statement which disputed the claims of the dead making its way onto the list of registrants.

The ruling party’s general secretary cited that members of the opposition are relentless in their unsuccessful crusade to distort public view on the distribution of the grant, positing that they are intent on distorting facts surrounding the exercise.

“Now, the Ministry of Finance dealt with that. They issued a press release, and I think they have put the matter to rest, that no dead person can collect the cash grant because they have to surface, they have to come and get registered themselves, have to take a picture of them….And then the process of delivering the cheques has safeguards too,” Dr Jagdeo underscored.

