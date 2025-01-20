Silverhill residents benefiting from 159 new water tanks

Residents of Silverhill on the East Bank of Demerara are now experiencing improved access to water following the distribution of 159 new black water tanks.

This initiative came swiftly after President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the community and pledged to address residents’ water concerns. Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, spearheaded the distribution exercise on Saturday.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy delivering his speech

Each tank has a capacity of 450 gallons, providing significant relief for residents who often had to travel long distances to collect water from creeks or rely on rainwater.

In interviews with the Department of Public Information (DPI), recipients expressed gratitude for the government’s prompt response to addressing their water challenge.

Vorna Henry

Vorna Henry, a mother and wife, shared how her new tank would drastically improve her way of life.

“It’s going to be a real great difference because when rain falls and we fill the tanks, we don’t get enough water. [Now] we don’t have to go to the creeks or we don’t have to buy water,” she said elatedly.

Another recipient Akeem Cave commended the government for the timely mobilisation of supportive interventions.

Akeem Cave

With an expression of satisfaction, he said “I’m very happy the government is responding in this form, especially in a time when people really need. We don’t have sufficient water in the area and I believe it [the tanks] will serve a very useful purpose for everybody.”

While distributing the tanks, Minister Mccoy also announced the government’s plans to provide electricity to the community.

This announcement was a beacon of hope for residents who have long been burdened by a lack of electricity.

Dorette Honter

Dorette Honter delightedly explained how this provision will impact her life saying, “When I get home now, I will be able to do homework once I am able to have current…The current will be very good for us as a community.”

Minister McCoy noted all of these efforts as necessary investments to ensure fair and equitable distribution of resources to citizens.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people, the minister said “We bring about the changes that you most desire, and we bring about the type of enhancement from both a personal and a community level.”

Some of the tanks distributed

He also assured residents that these investments are just the beginning of numerous improvements on the way for the community.

The tank distribution along with all other promised interventions is a testament to the government’s responsiveness to the needs of the Guyana’s communities and its commitment to improving the lives of its citizens.

