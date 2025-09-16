Single mother becomes homeowner

After decades of renting and moving between relatives’ homes, Colleen Benn can finally turn the key to a place she now calls her own.

The single mother of three received the keys to her brand-new home in Lust-en-Rust on the West Bank of Demerara in Region Three on Monday.

Recipient, Colleen Benn

An elated Benn said the days of renting and living with relatives are over. “I feel more relaxed now having my own space.”

The mother of three believes the new home represents a stable foundation and a sustainable future.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal presents the Certificate of Inspection to Colleen Benn

The gesture was made possible under the Ministry of Housing’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility – Core Home Support Programme.

During the simple handing over ceremony, Minister of Housing Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry Vanessa Benn lauded the initiative for its life-changing impact in uplifting the standard of living for Guyanese.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, presents the keys to Colleen Benn

So far, 124 families have been selected to benefit from the Core Home initiative on the West Bank of Demerara.

Of this amount, 51 homes have already been provided to the recipients. Additionally, 50 of them are currently occupied, and 43 are under construction.

The Core Home Support Programme offers vulnerable families safe, durable, and affordable housing while encouraging urban accessibility and enhanced community development.

This significant programme has helped many families like the Benns turn their dream of homeownership into reality.