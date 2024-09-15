Sir Shridath Ramphal was one of Guyana’s  architects – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has paid tribute to Sir Shridath Ramphal as one of the architects of Guyana and an outstanding son of the country, the Caribbean region, and the Commonwealth.

Speaking at the funeral service of the late renowned Guyanese diplomat, held at Promenade Gardens, President Ali highlighted the crucial role Sir Ramphal played in his homeland.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he delivered his tribute at the funeral on Saturday

“Few men embody the spirit of a global citizen, quite like Sir Shridath Ramphal, his life and legacy stand as a testimony , not only to his brilliance and as a legal eagle, statesman and diplomat, but also to his undeniable dedication to the land of his birth Guyana,” President Ali said.

Sir Shridath Ramphal, a towering figure in international diplomacy and one of the Caribbean’s most respected elder statesmen, passed away peacefully on August 30, at the age of 95.

His career spanned several decades, leaving a lasting impact on global diplomacy, Caribbean development, and the fight against institutional racism.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of St Vincent and Grenadines Ralph Gonzales, and Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell during the funeral on Saturday at State House, Georgetown

A distinguished alumnus of King’s College London and Gray’s Inn, he served as Assistant Attorney-General of the West Indies Federation, Minister of Justice and Foreign Affairs of Guyana, and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, where he served for 15 years, the longest tenure in that role.

President Ali spoke about Sir Shridath’s legal brilliance and diplomatic finesse, which helped develop various strategies that are still adopted today, including non-aggression, courting international solidarity, and seeking peaceful resolution of disputes.

The President remarked that Sir Shridath’s contributions were not confined to his early years in government.

Decades later, he continued to be a stalwart defender of the nation’s territorial integrity, playing a key role in Guyana’s legal team before the International Tribunal of the United Nations Law of the Sea Convention, where Guyana successfully asserted its maritime rights.

“He has been at the forefront of the presentation of Guyana’s case, before the international court of justice, whenever he has been summoned to service in defense of this countries territorial integrity, he has never been found wanting,” President Ali said.

He also noted that Sir Shridath’s tenure as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth stands as one of the crowning moments of his career, bringing recognition to Guyana. Through his leadership, Guyana, a small developing nation, attained greater international prestige.

“His words carried weight, not only because of his distinguished career, but also because they were grounded in a deep and abiding concern for the future of Guyana, Sir Shridath reminded us that democracy is fragile and must be protected at all cost,” the president emphasised.

President Ali also mentioned that through his interactions with the late statesman, Sir Shridath expressed support for President Ali’s personal ambition to achieve the oneness of Guyana, reflecting the motto of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

President Ali read part of a note he received from Sir Shridath: “I believe we are better placed today than ever before to fulfil what embodies us as a nation, that oneness, your youth must integrate this quest for all of us, all of us as Guyanese must help you in this noble endeavour, even my generation.”

President Ali stated that Sir Shridath Ramphal has earned his place among the greats in Guyana’s history, and his service to Guyana and the world will never be forgotten.

