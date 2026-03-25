Site inspections, works accelerated to ensure Palmyra stadium meets deadline

The frequency of site inspections has been increased, and work has advanced at the Palmyra Multipurpose Facility in Region Six to ensure the project meets its end-of-May deadline.

During a site inspection on Sunday, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, said despite the complexity of coordinating multiple work streams, the project remains on track to meet its tight timeline.

“We are working on that tight schedule, and we are intending to keep it,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, inspects ongoing works at the stadium

He explained that the earlier delays experienced were due to logistical challenges affecting the delivery of key construction materials sourced from multiple countries. Components arriving at different times impacted the sequencing of installation works.

“Even though this stand is already assembled and the roof is being installed, the sealant only arrived yesterday…The sealant is critical for it to be installed before the seats go in,” he noted.

Palmyra Multipurpose Facility in Region Six

The minister clarified that while his ministry and the Office of the President oversee the project, the responsibility for execution rests with the contractors, who must ensure all components are properly coordinated.

Looking ahead, Minister Ramson said the completed stadium is expected to catalyse development in the region, similar to what was observed around the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

The stadium is being designed as a multipurpose facility capable of hosting a wide range of sporting and cultural events. Beyond cricket and athletics, the venue will accommodate activities like basketball and futsal, as well as concerts, festivals, and community events.

Works are advancing at the Palmyra Multipurpose Facility in Region Six

“You have a huge tarmac, so you can have lots of sports being played there…We are going to be making accommodations… so that everybody who wants to come and use the facility for that purpose now has that space,” he added.

Minister Ramson said the stadium represents a transformational national investment that will enhance sporting infrastructure while boosting cultural and economic opportunities for residents across East Berbice-Corentyne and the wider country.