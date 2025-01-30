Small Business Bureau Sponsors Entrepreneurs for AgroFest 2025

Fourteen entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative products and services at AgroFest 2025, thanks to sponsorship from the Small Business Bureau. This initiative highlights the bureau’s commitment to supporting small businesses in Guyana and promoting economic growth.

The sponsored entrepreneurs represent a variety of industries, including agro-processing, crafts, and personal care products. Their participation in AgroFest will provide a valuable platform to promote their businesses, connect with potential customers, and establish key partnerships in the Barbadian market.

At a brief handover ceremony, Mr. Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, CEO of the Small Business Bureau, encouraged the entrepreneurs to make the most of this opportunity by securing contracts with Barbadian distributors and retailers. He emphasized the importance of quality packaging and labeling, noting that proper product presentation is crucial for success. He also reminded them that they are ambassadors not only for their businesses and the Small Business Bureau but also for Guyana as a whole.

Mr. Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, CEO of the Small Business Bureau, alongside the entrepreneurs who received their sponsorship packages today at the bureau’s head office

AgroFest, Barbados’ premier agricultural exhibition, will take place from February 21 to 23 at Queen’s Park, Bridgetown. Renowned for its vibrant showcase of farming, local produce, and cultural heritage, the event attracts agricultural businesses and visitors from across the region. For the clients of the Small Business Bureau, this presents a valuable opportunity to enter a new market and expand their reach. Through this sponsorship, the Small Business Bureau continues to empower local entrepreneurs by providing them with the resources and exposure needed to thrive beyond Guyana’s borders. By participating in AgroFest, these business owners will showcase their creativity and demonstrate the strength of Guyanese entrepreneurship on an international stage.

