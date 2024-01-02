Smoother, efficient travel experience for Guyanese

– as various stelling expansion nears completion

Four major upgrades to key stellings across Guyana are nearing completion, promising a smoother and more efficient travel experience by the third quarter of 2024.

The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill announced during the year-end press conference at the Ministry of Public Works headquarters on Friday.

These multimillion projects on the Kingston Goods Wharf, Port Kaituma, Kumaka and Morawhanna stellings have seen significant progress and will soon conclude.

“We have four major multimillion projects ongoing in terms of the development of our stellings. The Kingston Goods Wharf which is 35% completed, the Port Kaituma stelling which is 77% completed, the Kumaka stelling which is 18% completed and Morawhanna stelling which is 34% completed. All of these stellings should be completed no later than the third quarter of 2024,” Minister Edghill disclosed.

The construction and upgrades of the Region One (Barima-Waini) stellings are to ease the transportation burden and ensure the prompt delivery of goods and services to the residents.

In addition, upgrades will accommodate the US $12.7 million Indian Ocean-going vessel dubbed ‘MV MA Lisha’. The 70-metre-long giant, 14.5-metre-wide vessel is twice the size of the MV Kimbia and MV Barima, which currently ply the North-West route.

The new vessel can transport 274 passengers, 10 cars, four trucks, and 10 (10ft) size containers of cargo at 14 knots per hour, significantly reducing travel times.

These upgrades align with the PPP/C government’s manifesto commitments to improve the livelihood of citizens across the nation. The upgrades and work being done are to improve waterborne travel, business economic trade and transportation of goods and services in a more safe, efficient and comfortable manner.

