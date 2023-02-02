Smuggling of narcotic drugs and illicit items in personal effects consignments

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) over the past few months has observed an alarming increase in the efforts to smuggle refined narcotic drugs and other such illicit items through personal consignments (barrels, boxes, packages, and containers) at all ports of entry into Guyana.

Recently, the Authority and CANU seized quantities of cannabis and refined marijuana found in personal effect consignments and suitcases which have led to several persons being arrested and placed before the court.

The Authority in collaboration with its sister Agencies, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) intend to pursue and minimise all such illicit trade/activities, and anyone who fail to adhere, and found in pursuit thereof will be condignly dealt with in accordance with the respective laws.

The Authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or in contemplation engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom.

Lastly, as the GRA continues to work together with the General Public to ensure compliance with the Nation’s Tax, Trade and Border laws, the Authority encourages persons to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408. All information provided therein, will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

