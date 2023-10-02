Sod turned for construction of Magistrates’ Court at Anna Regina, Region Two

Today, the Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs joined the Hon. Justice Yonette Cummings, OR, CCH, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) and the Hon. Justice Roxane George SC, Chief Justice (ag) in turning the sod to commission the construction of a new Magistrates’ Court at Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam).

This project is expected to be completed within 9 – 12 months and will cost $178,232,102. Also in attendance were the assigned Magistrates for Region Two, Ms. Esther Sam and Ms. Faith McGusty, the Regional Chairperson, Ms. Vilma De Silva, the Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Ooudit and the Mayor of Anna Regina, Mr. Devin Mohan along with staff of the Supreme Court of Judicature.

In brief remarks, the Hon. Attorney General highlighted this project as yet another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the rule of law and resourcing the judiciary in order to enhance access to justice for the citizens of Guyana. “Since independence, the Magistrates’ Court at Anna Regina was accommodated at Anna Regina Police Station. For the first time it will get a new abode,” the Hon. Attorney General said.

The Legal Affairs Minister pointed to the various Magistrates’ Courts being constructed across the country and reminded that brand new court buildings have already been constructed at Suddie and Charity. Significantly, a huge edifice is being constructed at Suddie to house the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority and living quarters and offices have already been constructed at Onderneeming to house prosecutors from the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers who are prosecuting cases on the Essequibo Coast. These are all part of the transformational changes taking place, not only in the administration of justice in Region Two, but part of the general transformation in almost every area of endeavour in the region.

The Chancellor in her remarks thanked Central Government for continuing to support the judiciary and promised added complements to the Magistracy to ensure speedy disposal of cases in the region. The Chancellor also promised that a Land Court Judge will soon be appointed for the Essequibo Coast.

The Regional Chairman and the Mayor of Anna Regina also expressed their gratitude for the project and expressed the hope that it will bring efficiency in the administration of justice in the region.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

