Sod turned for new primary school at Huridiah, Region One

For years, children from Huridiah, Acquero, Koko, Cabrora, and Sheba have had to travel long distances, often by boat, to attend Santa Rosa Primary School in Region One.

The situation has changed for 250 students because the government started building a new primary school in Huridiah.

The new school is designed to provide a safe and stimulating environment, ensuring that the pupils receive consistent and high-quality education. It will feature multiple classrooms and various amenities.

At the sod-turning ceremony last Saturday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced that construction will begin on October 10.

The minister highlighted that the new school will significantly alleviate overcrowding at Santa Rosa Primary.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, participating in the sod-turning ceremony for a modern primary school at Huridiah

She said this is one of six new primary schools being funded by the government after delays in getting a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Minister Manickchand emphasised that, “The communities will come together to decide on a name for the school that will [serve their children].”

The minister also expressed gratitude to resident Camille Campbell, who donated the land for the school’s construction.

“We were very kindly gifted this land by Auntie Camille. She has gifted not only Guyana but the communities with an invaluable gift…This is a truly patriotic gift from your family. Thank you very much”, the minister said.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that quality education is accessible to every school-aged child in the country.

To date, the government has constructed 24 new primary schools nationwide, rebuilt 21 facilities, and made major extensions to 36 schools.

Meanwhile, Toshao of Santa Rosa, Raul Hendricks, said that the new primary school is a big achievement for all the communities that will benefit.

He expressed relief and excitement, noting that residents have been eagerly awaiting the project.

Headmaster Anthony Harris of Santa Rosa Secondary stated that the new primary school will help reduce space issues at the current primary school.

He remarked, “I am happy to be a part of this historic moment. I am pleased about this because up to last week, when I met with the senior staff, we were talking about space. We are packed up there [at the school].”

He commended the government for bringing quality education closer to children and ensuring they have the necessary tools to succeed.

Chief Education Officer (Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development) Marti De Souza and Senior Councillor of Cabrora Wilton Conyers also spoke briefly at the simple yet significant ceremony.