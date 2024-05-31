Sod turned for new reactional park in Anna Regina

Residents of Anna Regina in Region Two will soon have a new recreational park, following a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

The park is set to be completed within four months next to the State House in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region.

Sod being turned for a new recreational park in Anna Regina

It will feature modern recreational amenities including an outdoor gym, free WIFI, benches, washroom facilities, decorative lights, surveillance cameras, and a security outpost.

The amusement facility is part of the National Beautification Project, a collaborative effort between the Office of the First Lady, the Ministry of Public Works, and the Sheriff Group of Companies.

First Lady Arya Ali emphasised that the park will be open to all residents. She urged them to help maintain it to ensure its sustainability.

First Lady Arya Ali during remarks

“I am so excited to bring this project to Region Two. It is one that we are hoping to have in every administrative region. So far, we have completed [recreational parks] in Regions Three, Four and Six,” she highlighted.

Meanwhile, rehabilitation works are currently underway at the children’s play area in the National Park.

The additional features will comprise splash pads, making it the first public park in the country to have this amenity.

In March, two parks were inaugurated at Brothers and Lonsdale in East Bank Berbice, Region Six.

First Lady Arya Ali interacts with residents

Residents of Number 63 Village along the Corentyne Coast will soon have a new recreational park near the beach.

Persons living and visiting Georgetown are also benefiting from the Kingston Seawall Esplanade which was unveiled in September 2023.

The National Beautification Project aims to enhance the country’s overall aesthetics, foster a sense of community among residents, and promote appreciation for the natural environment.

A graphic’s impression of the recreational park

Projects like these align with the government’s transformative agenda to create inclusive spaces for families to gather and engage in leisure activities.

Joining the First Lady were the Managing Director of Sheriff Group of Companies, Ameir Ahmad; Regional Chairperson, Vilma Da Silva; Mayor of Anna Regina, Devina Mohan and others.

