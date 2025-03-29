Solar panels bring immense relief to Kuru Kururu residents

More than 100 residents in Kuru Kururu, who have lived without electricity for years, are now benefiting from solar panels as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to expand electricity access in communities nationwide.

For many families, the absence of power has been a constant struggle, especially for parents trying to provide for their children and ensure they can complete their schoolwork.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy, delivering remarks in Kuru Kururu

Denise Williams, a mother of two, shared how difficult it was to support her children’s education without electricity.

“It is very difficult because I have school children, two small school children, and I does get projects to do and I does end up with lamp, candle to finish off their projects. So, I am so thankful for this solar and it will be of good use for me,” Williams expressed to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday.

Diane Maison shared a similar experience, often relying on neighbours for electricity.

Resident walking away with solar panel in Kuru Kururu

“Not all the time you will get the bulb that you use to charge up, it don’t run straight through the night. You have to beg your neighbour for lil current to press your children’s school clothes and them kind of thing, so it’s difficult,” she said.

Now, with the solar panels, she and her family will have a much-needed sense of relief.

Wendy George, a mother of six, expressed similar gratitude. “I really glad for this solar light because in the night we don’t get to do anything. We can’t even get iron to press the children’s clothes for school. Now we will be able to do things at night, and I really thank God for that,” she shared.

For Shondel Blair, another mother of two, life without electricity meant planning all activities around daylight hours.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy, and beneficiaries of solar panels in Kuru Kururu

“Certain things you does got to do during the day because you can’t get to do certain things by the time it get dark. Is real difficult, you got to buy lamps or try to get any other battery lamps, and it don’t even last long,” she explained.

Now, her son will no longer have to wake up in the early hours of the morning just to complete his schoolwork.

Leon Thomas, who has lived in darkness for eight years, said the solar panel means freedom from relying on others.

“This is a great help because where we living right now don’t have current and I does got to go to people who get current to charge my phone, and so to help me, but now I won’t have to do that anymore,” he proudly asserted.

Residents in Kuru Kururu

Speaking at the distribution exercise, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy reiterated the PPP/C government’s commitment to citizens and community development.

He noted that it is essential as a government to perfect the level of service and initiatives to ensure “that we[government] are amongst people in communities and villages, providing opportunities for people’s development and community development. To listen, learn, and utilise those interactions and suggestions as part of the formulation of our policies.”

He noted that engaging directly with citizens allows the government to better understand their challenges and develop policies that create meaningful solutions.

A prime example of this, he said, is the solar panel distribution drive—a temporary but impactful measure to provide electricity access until every Guyanese home is connected to the national grid.

