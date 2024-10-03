Some Samville residents to get electricity for the first time

Residents of Kuru Kururu in Samville along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway are buzzing with excitement as they prepare to receive electricity for the very first time.

A technical team from Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. visited the area on Tuesday, where residents were informed of the next step to get access the electricity.

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc Network Manager for the Demerara Zone, Nigel Chetram speaks about the network situation in the area

The power company has completed the first phase of work which entails the installation of transmission lines.

During a visit to the area last year President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali promised to deliver electricity to the residents.

Councillor and resident, Edris Boston said he was grateful to the government for supporting the development of his community.

“We appreciate that GPL came and assessed this community so that we can get current. I do hope all the residents get all the documents they need so that we can access electricity the right way,” Boston.

One of the residents, Edris Boston expresses gratitude for the electricity

Boston noted that many residents had to depend on solar energy to get by, especially during the night.

Additionally, resident and Chairman of the Community Development Council (CDC), Anne Murray, stated that although solar panels were distributed within the area, it was not enough for the residents.

“It is excellent because we have been suffering without current for more than 15 years and all the residents are happy that GPL is here. We have been going through a lot because everyone wants to use their fridge and washing machine,” the chair of the CDC said.

Many of these residents are already in possession of their required documents and will soon be visiting the GPL office in Georgetown to register for their meter.

Others are yet to uplift the necessary documents from the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to be properly registered within the geographical area.

Chairwoman of the Lamaha/Yarrowkabra NDC, Michelle Drepaul, said that the electrification programme is a testimony to the government’s commitment to improve the lives of residents.

Some of the network lines that have been installed by GPL

“For the first time, electricity will be provided to this community…which is of great need to them, because we have students who go to school and adults who work. It will benefit all these people,” the chairwoman said.

Meanwhile, GPL’s Project Engineer, Oscar Gravesande, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the agency has already constructed and powered the network to supply the area with electricity.

It is now left up to the residents to submit the necessary documentation to GPL.

“After they would have made their application, it takes about seven to fourteen working days for them to actually have their meter installed. As soon as that is installed, it’s electricity for them,” Gravesande explained.

