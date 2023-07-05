Special committee to conclude work on Single Window System Bill shortly – AG

The Planning and Development Single Window System Bill of 2022 will soon be passed in the National Assembly, as the special select committee will conclude its work on the proposed piece of legislation on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, during his weekly televised programme, ‘Issues in the News‘ Tuesday evening.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

The bill is intended to simplify the process of doing business in Guyana, to benefit local and foreign investors.

In April, after being read in the National Assembly, the bill was sent to a special select committee to consider amendments that were proposed by the APNU+AFC Opposition.

“At the special select committee, I must say that the opposition and the government enjoyed great rapport…agreement on almost all the clauses… the bill will be taken back to the National Assembly for passage,” Minister Nandlall stated.

The bill provides for the establishment of a single-entry point and platform for processing and approving planning and development applications.

It specifies the functions related to land use planning and development, creates an appeal tribunal, and includes consequential amendments to other pieces of legislation to prevent duplication and overlap.

“The Single Window System allows you to put in all your applications for the various permission at one single window and a machinery will now be established that will take your various applications and send them to the various agencies…to ensure that it’s not sitting at anyone’s desk for any undue period of time,” AG Nandlall explained.

He further expressed that the bill will revolutionise the way business is done in Guyana.

“This is an initiative of His Excellency and he must be recognised for the type of visionary leadership that was lent in this regard.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during debates in the National Assembly earlier this year, stated that the move is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to a robust, efficient, and transparent system, even as Guyana strives to improve its ranking on the ease of doing business index.

To achieve this rank, the implementation of the Single Window System becomes critical, he added.

The single window system bill benefitted from vigorous consultations with relevant stakeholders before it was tabled in the National Assembly.

