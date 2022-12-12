Speed boat operators resume service following meeting with President Ali

-no increase in fare

Speed boat operators plying the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop route have agreed to end their strike action and not increase their fares after meeting with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday evening.

According to the Office of the President, Dr Ali brokered a deal with the speedboat operators working the route to have their fare remain at $100 per person.

The decision was made when the head of state met with members of the Demerara River Speed Boat Association at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora.

The president committed to helping to improve the service of the speed boat operators and the landing area.

Additionally, Lallbachan Babulal, Vice President of the Demerara River Speed Boat Association, expressed satisfaction with the meeting and said members are looking forward to working with the president to improve the service.

A strike was initiated by the speed boat operators last Friday. The operators were seeking to have the fare to cross the Demerara River increased from $100 to $120.

