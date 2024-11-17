Sports day held for children living with disabilities

The Ministry of Human Services and social Security in collaboration with the Georgetown Rotary Club held a day of sports for children living with disabilities on Sunday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud was in attendance and interacted with the children, parents and volunteers.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindyah Persaud making brief remarks at the sports day for children with disabilities at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground

In her brief remarks, Minister Persaud stated that the event will leave lasting memories.

“This initiative is one that we want to continue for a very long time, a partnership between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Rotary Club of Georgetown. In fact, I am a Rotarian also, and its wonderful to be part of an activity that will touch so many lives,” the minister expressed.

President of the Georgetown Rotary Club Natasha Vieira

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), President of the Georgetown Rotary Club, Natasha Vieira stated that approximately 192 students are expected to take part in the day’s activities.

“What our club does is every two years we would have this activity for the kids with disabilities. It’s just a day for them to come out from their homes, have fun, participate in all sorts of races and games,” Vieira pointed out.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud flanked by Rotary Club members, caretakers, volunteers and students

Additionally, she explained that various homes were invited to be a part of bee initiative including David Rose Special School, Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Joshua Children’s Centre, among other institutions.

The atmosphere at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground was quite exhilarating with volunteers, care givers and students who were eager to participate in the various games.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, interacts with one of the children

Activities such as musical chairs, face painting, and assisted walking were planned to keep the children engaged and active.

A number of prizes were distributed to the participants by the Rotary Club members and volunteers.

