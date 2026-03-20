SRDC leaders welcome government’s sustained engagement on Marudi mining operations

Village leaders in the Deep South of Region Nine are welcoming increased engagement surrounding mining activities in the Marudi Mountains.

On Sunday, the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC), which represents 21 Amerindian villages, were given the opportunity to hear directly from key stakeholders. A number of issues were addressed, including employment practices and overall management of activities in Marudi.

Deputy Commissioner (Technical) Jimmy Reece, Engineer responsible for compliance Vickram Manoo represented the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), while Chairman of the Rupununi Miners’ Association (RMA), Romel Mckenzie and other committee members were present.

On Sunday, the GGMC along with the RMA took leaders of the SRDC on a guided tour around the mining operations in Marudi

The engagement is the latest in a series of consultations stretching back to December 2020, when Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo first met with Toshaos from the deep South Rupununi in Georgetown.

Since then, more than a dozen formal meetings have been held involving Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, GGMC Officials, RMA representatives and community leaders across the region, from Lethem and Aishalton to the villages of the deep south.

Among those consultations was a November 2021 meeting in Aishalton that brought together Minister Bharrat, the then Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, and the GGMC Board Chairman, among others. In August 2023, Minister Bharrat met with all toshaos from Deep South Rupununi, alongside GGMC and RMA representatives.

Leaders said the recent consultations signal a serious step toward improving transparency and strengthening trust between communities, operators, and government.

RDC’s Chairman, Toshao Nicholas Fredericks of Shulinab

“It is good to hear that you (GGMC, RMA) actually did some stuff here to minimise the impacts of the flows of tailings into the waterways,” said SRDC’s Chairman, Toshao Nicholas Fredericks of Shulinab in response to the GGMC’s presentation. “That is something that we want to uphold very strongly as the SRDC.”

Several leaders also spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI) stating that the engagements represent a meaningful step toward inclusion.

Toshao of Awarwenau Roxanne Beck asking a question during the engagement on Sunday

“I think it was something good because they need to highlight how they operate. [Toshaos] came out to hear for themselves how things are being done in Marudi,” Roxanne Beck, Toshao of Awarwaunau said.

Other leaders said they were provided clarity on issues that were previously unclear, particularly regarding how mining operations are organised and how workers are engaged.

“We would have been a bit pleased with some of the questions that were asked, and the response would have been much more pleasing to some of the misleading information that would have been tabled on social media” Toshao of Quiko Village, Ronald Ignatius underscored.

Toshao of Quiko Village, Ronald Ignatius speaks with the DPI

They expressed that they are now better informed about mining operations in Marudi, allowing them to now return to their respective communities with accurate information, helping to dispel misconceptions and provide reassurance about activities taking place in the area.

They, however, emphasised the importance of continuing such engagements, noting that sustained dialogue will be essential in maintaining transparency, strengthening relationships, and ensuring that communities remain actively involved in discussions.

“We would like to see that happening [more} and if it is happening, we will be happier …especially to the Minister of Natural Resources, also the GGMC and RME coming together with the SRDC,” Bernadine Fernades, Toshao of Sawariwau noted.

Leaders interact with RMA Chairman, Romel McKenzie during the guided tour

Collectively, they voiced support for the continuation of mining activities in Marudi but stressed that it must be done sustainably and with the indigenous people at the forefront of future discussions.

Consultations were conducted before and after the 2021 mining agreement was signed, underscoring the government’s commitment to Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC).

Notably, following the signing, some 180 residents from the Deep South signed a petition signalling their support for the recommencement of mining activities in the Marudi Mountain.