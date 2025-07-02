‘St George’s School of Sciences a sanctuary for diligent, committed students’ – Pres. Ali

The newly commissioned $253.8 million St George’s School of Sciences will be a pioneer in scientific research and education, according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The president made these remarks on Tuesday, as he commissioned the school, which is located opposite and named after the historic St George’s Cathedral.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the audience at the Commissioning of the St George’s School of Sciences

“This school will not be a haven for idlers. This will be a sanctuary for the diligent, the curious, and the committed,” he said.

President Ali explained that the vision behind the school is for it to become a national “torchbearer” in education.

“We are not merely dedicating this school, we are unlocking a new vision of education in Guyana,” President Ali explained.

The school provides a comfortable learning environment for students and comes equipped with smart classrooms that include 3D boards, computers, and modern furniture. The building will feature six laboratories for Information Technology, Home Economics and Industrial Technology.

Each student will be equipped with their personal computer to complete and submit assignments through specific digital platforms.

Considering the school was once ravaged by fire, the ministry has taken steps to implement several fire prevention and safety mechanisms. These include fire escape stairways, escape doors, fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and fire-retardant panels.

The president said that Tuesday’s ceremonial commissioning was more than just the official opening of a school, but the representation of a brighter future ahead for young Guyanese.

Students will now be prepared to serve the oil and gas sector in their later years because of the firm foundation that will be established for them by the school.

“The value creation from oil and gas, in manufacturing, agroprocessing, industrial development, pharmaceuticals, the biodiversity centre, the science of environment. These are the areas we are preparing ourselves to lead in globally, and all of it requires a scientific approach,” the head-of-state said.

The new and improved facility, which has been in use for approximately a year now, is a testament to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s commitment to delivering quality and accessible education for the nation’s children.