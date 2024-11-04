Stanleytown bridge reopens

– plans underway for new four-lane structure

Following swift restoration efforts, the temporary bridge in Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara has reopened to all vehicles, including trucks with a weight limit of 60 tons.

Previously at risk of collapse, the bridge was stabilised within 48 hours, preventing what could have been a severe disruption.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill led site inspections on Sunday evening to assess the progress of the works. He acknowledged the workers’ dedication, noting that the bridge’s failure could have led to a major incident without their commitment and the government’s prompt response.

“If this bridge had totally collapsed and damaged the sluice, we would have faced not only a bridge issue but flooding, loss of crops, and homes being inundated. The fact that we were able to respond promptly and mobilised resources to execute the task is highly commendable,” Minister Edghill said.

The restoration involved the fabrication of a steel structure, now bearing the weight of the bridge, which spans 60 feet. The structure was originally planned to be 55 feet. However, the extension was necessary to ensure its stability.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the fabrication of the temporary steel structure at Stanleytown, last evening

New approaches on both sides of the corridor were also developed to accommodate vehicles climbing the raised structure.

This quick turnaround was crucial, Minister Edghill emphasised as he alluded to the importance of the bridge, particularly for the gas-to-shore project and a large housing scheme under development in the Upper Wales area. They were affected by the standstill of truck movement during this time.

The government is now considering plans for a new four-lane bridge to provide a more robust, long-term solution for the area.

“The president has advised me to look at the long-term solution here and anticipating the future development of this corridor we will definitely be replacing this structure with a four-lane bridge eventually,” the minister reported.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting works on the Stanleytown bridge, last evening

The Ministry’s design team, in collaboration with China Railway Construction and Politecnica, is currently developing a design for the proposed new bridge. This bridge will not only enhance traffic flow with a four-lane structure but also address critical drainage issues in partnership with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority.

Minister Edghill noted that the temporary structure will remain as a bypass while construction on the new bridge takes place.

Additionally, a team from the ministry will be dispatched later today to inspect all the bridges along the corridor for any damages.

The minister also disclosed that beyond these efforts, a contract for the rehabilitation of the corridor spanning from the Demerara Harbour Bridge to Whales is set to be awarded soon under the Main Access Road programme.

