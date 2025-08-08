State-of-the-art scanners, body cam, surveillance systems to curb prison contraband

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will soon install state-of-the-art walk-through body and bag scanners in a bid to prevent attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs into prisons.

Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot told ‘Safeguarding Our Nation’ programme that the smuggling of contraband poses a serious security risk to the public, staff and rehabilitation efforts within the prison system.

Director of Prisons (AG) Nicklon Elliot

“While the issue has not disappeared, we have taken several measures to prevent it from entering prisons, and also examined its root causes,” he said.

Elliot noted that smuggling can occur through construction works within prisons, dishonest officers, items being thrown over fences, and visitors concealing prohibited goods.

In addition to scanners, body cameras will be introduced to improve transparency and accountability.

AI-powered surveillance systems will also be installed, supported by a central command centre overseeing all prison operations.

Searches will be intensified at various levels, and the prison service will continue to collaborate with the police, CANU, and intelligence agencies to reduce contraband in prisons.

“Our focus is to reduce contraband and to have a zero-tolerance policy regarding persons facilitating contraband in prison. We do take this issue very seriously, and all efforts will be put in place to address contraband in prison,” Elliot stressed.