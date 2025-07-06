Statement by Hon. Kwame McCoy on the passing of award-winning, veteran journalist, Rickey Singh

It is with profound sadness that I learn of the death of veteran, award-winning journalist Rickey Singh.

A recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 from the Department of Information and Public Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister, Rickey Singh unwaveringly gave his life to journalism with much of that time spent with the pages of the Guiana Graphic which would later become the Guyana Chronicle.

Rickey joined the newspaper very early in his life, starting off in general reporting but then transitioning into political journalism after he completed school at the Central High School in Georgetown. It was in 1957 that Rickey would publish his first article.

No doubt as a result of his attention to detail and command of both the craft and the language, Rickey would also serve as a Proofreader of the newspaper, entrusted with consolidating the final copy of the newspaper before it went to print.

I fondly recall in my days as a youth looking forward to reading Rickey Singh’s work in the Guyana Chronicle. So fond, that I would leave the Chronicle newspaper for last in my reading lineup as it stood out as the best which must be saved for last.

To know the work of Rickey Singh was to recognise and appreciate his mastery of language, the sharpness and depth of his critical thinking, and the smoothness with which he communicated complex political situations.

Rickey’s work was never confined to Guyana as his mark was left in both Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados after returning from the United Kingdom briefly. Founding President of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers, Rickey was undoubtedly a Caribbean man through and through and took on issues which affected the region collectively. His interviews included world leaders and historical figures such as Fidel Castro and Eric Williams. The profession has lost one of the greats.

Rickey Singh and his daughter, Donna, at the World Press Freedom Day 2023 event where he was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Department of Information and Public Affairs of the Office of the Prime Minister — Photo: Roberto Codallo/Trinidad Guardian

On behalf of the Government of Guyana, I extend heartfelt condolences to Rickey’s family, especially his daughter Donna, his friends, and those who were touched by his work or fortunate to have experienced it. May his soul rest peacefully.

Hon. Kwame McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs