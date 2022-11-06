Search

Statement by Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill

November 5, 2022

This afternoon, there was a fatal accident on the East Coast of Demerara, resulting in the death of cyclist Mr. Anil Ramanand.

A vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Public Works and another vehicle belonging to a private citizen were involved in that accident. The Ministry’s vehicle was at the time carrying staff who were on official duties.

Earlier tonight, after learning of the accident, Minister Edghill and team visited the reputed wife, mother, brothers, sisters and other relatives of the deceased to extend his sympathies. Minister Edghill pledged his support to the entire family.

There is an active police investigation underway and Minister Edghill has assured the family that there will be no interference or obstruction of this process.

