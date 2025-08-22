Statement by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana regarding the threat to regional security posed by transnational crime and narco- terrorism

The Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana views with grave concern the threat to peace and security in the region posed by transnational organised crime and narco- terrorism, often involving criminal networks such as the Cartel de los Soles of Venezuela, designated as a terrorist organisation by some countries in the region. Such criminal networks have the capacity to overwhelm state institutions, undermine democracy, pervert the rule of law and threaten human dignity and development.

The Government of Guyana underscores the necessity for strengthened cooperation and concerted efforts at the national, regional, hemispheric and global levels to effectively combat this menace.

In keeping with a commitment made by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana reaffirms its support for a collaborative and integrated approach to tackle transnational organised crime. We are committed to working with our bilateral partners to find meaningful solutions and will support regional and global initiatives aimed at dismantling criminal networks to safeguard our shared security. By confronting transnational organised crime and narco- terrorism with unity, we reaffirm our dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the region remains a Zone of Peace.

August 22, 2025