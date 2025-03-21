Statement by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Racial discrimination remains one of the most pressing human rights challenges worldwide. Despite decades of progress, new and emerging challenges continue to threaten efforts to build just and equal societies. The regression of laws and policies protecting racial and ethnic minorities, the rise of geopolitical conflicts and wars, and acts of ethnic cleansing and violence have intensified in several regions across the world. Discriminatory policies, xenophobia, and ethnocentrism have also resurged in some parts of the world, further marginalising vulnerable populations. Interestingly, the digital age too has brought new challenges, including the spread of racial hatred and misinformation in online spaces, with dwindling regulatory frameworks. These issues reinforce the urgent need for collective global action to address racial inequalities and to reaffirm commitments to eliminating racial discrimination in all its forms – acknowledging that there is much to be learnt from the targeted steps that small countries and much younger democracies are taking to ensure real equality.

In the Caribbean, the global landscape of racial discrimination influences our realities in many ways. Historical legacies of colonialism, slavery, and indentureship unjustly continue to shape perceptions of race, ethnicity, and ethnic relations.

Noting that there is a difference between state institutionalised racial discrimination and prejudicial behaviour by individuals, discrimination in the Caribbean manifests in different ways, often taking the form of economic disparities, access to resources, and systemic inequalities rather than overt state institutionalised racial discrimination. Addressing these issues therefore required nuanced approaches that adapt to the region’s uniquely diverse social and cultural fabric.

Guyana, like all multi-ethnic societies, faces challenges related to ethnic insecurities. Our nation’s unique composition, with six major ethnic groups without any having a single majority of 50%, creates a foundation for unity in diversity. In recent years, Guyana has experienced further diversification due to increased migration—not only from Venezuela but from other migrants from across the region and further afield. These new waves of migration contribute to our economic and social development, reinforcing the true Guyanese spirit of hospitality and inclusion.

Guyana’s anti-discrimination architecture is firmly embedded in our constitutional and legal framework. Guyana’s Constitution prohibits ethnic and racial discrimination by the state, its administrative, executive, legislative and judicial arms and provides recourse for any such violations. Other constitutional provisions simultaneously safeguard non-discrimination, including Article 33, which calls on every person to eliminate discriminatory distinctions, and Article 34, which urges respect and appreciation for cultural diversity

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), for example, is an independent body established under the Constitution and mandated to promote harmony and eliminate ethnic discrimination, as well as provide domestic redress for any complaints of racial discrimination.

Additionally, the Racial Hostility Act and the Prevention of Discrimination Act reinforce legal protections against racial discrimination and ensure that all Guyanese enjoy fundamental human rights regardless of ethnicity. Guyana’s ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination further underscores the State’s unwavering commitment to upholding non-discrimination with accountability to the United Nations.

In doing so, the Government of Guyana’s policies and programmes reflect this commitment to ensuring that every Guyanese—regardless of race, religion, gender, or socio-economic background—has access to opportunities and resources.

Education remains one of the most powerful tools for breaking cycles of poverty and inequality. Every Guyanese child enrolled in public of private schools receives the “Because We Care” cash grant, which supports parents in ensuring their children’s educational needs are met. The GOAL and GROW scholarship programmes provide opportunities for higher learning to people across the country, with no discrimination based on ethnicity or location. Investments in nursery, primary, and secondary education also continue to expand, ensuring that future generations have access to quality education.

Government funded healthcare services in Guyana are free and available to all citizens. New hospitals, health centres and specialized medical facilities are being constructed in coastal urban, rural and hinterland communities. Telemedicine services are expanding to ensure that even the most remote areas have access to quality healthcare. The government’s investment in public health is a testament to its belief that access to medical care is a fundamental right for all Guyanese, and not a privilege for a select few.

New schools, hospitals and health centres are also being built in traditionally underserved Amerindian villages, ensuring that Indigenous communities have equitable access to essential services and opportunities.

Housing and land distribution policies are structured to reflect the country’s diversity. New housing schemes are being developed as integrated communities, where Guyanese from all backgrounds live side by side, bringing and sharing their own unique cultures, traditions and beliefs. The distribution of house lots follows transparent processes that do not factor in race, ensuring that all eligible persons can access affordable housing, and importantly increase their personal collateral which can be leveraged to catapult individual, family and community development.

Social support programs such as old-age pension, public assistance and the newly introduced spectrum of cash grants (for newborns, women, children, persons living with disabilities, etc.) along with government investments in personal healthcare priorities such as cervical cancer, eyes testing, spectacle and general checkup vouchers benefit all Guyanese equitably and provides healthcare options for our people, including the use of private hospitals. These initiatives are not selective; they reach every Guyanese who qualifies, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The government’s investment in infrastructure cannot be overlooked as it provides both crucial short- and long-term benefits to all Guyanese, bridging regions, cultures and economies. Major expansions of road networks, bridges, and energy projects are being developed to connect communities, stimulate economic growth, and improve the overall quality of life. Economic diversification through targeted investments in agriculture, aquaculture, hospitality, and entrepreneurship is further creating sustainable development for all.

The expansion of public information and digital connectivity is another critical area of focus in ensuring equality. With the continuous improvement of internet connectivity across Guyana, citizens have greater access to online education, telemedicine, e-governance services, and other digital resources. This connectivity empowers people, particularly in remote regions, by providing them with information and opportunities that were previously out of reach.

The Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) prioritises the inclusion of Guyana’s most vulnerable populations. By directing carbon revenue funds and other budgetary allocations toward the development of hinterland communities, the LCDS ensures that Indigenous peoples benefit directly from projects that they design and implement themselves. This approach underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

Regrettably, race continues to be weaponised by political agents who seek to sow division for personal and partisan gains. This behaviour not only contradicts fundamental human rights principles but also undermines efforts to build a unified and prosperous Guyana.

The Government remains resolute in its commitment to national unity, despite the discrimination and vile attacks directed at its members. Every Guyanese has the right to freedom of association, and no one should be subjected to racial slurs or intimidation for exercising this right.

Of all the political parties in Guyana, the governing party, the PPP/C, remains the only nationally representative party in Guyana, with members from all ethnic, religious, cultural, socioeconomic and geographic backgrounds. The government’s approach reflects its position on governance as one of inclusion, participation, transparency and accountability, ensuring that all Guyanese, regardless of race or even political affiliation, benefit from national development.

The Guyanese model of religious diversity and tolerance is one which has attracted global recognition. The way citizens of all faiths celebrate national religious holidays (as we most recently saw at Christmas, Lent, Phagwah and Ramadan) demonstrates the Guyanese commitment to harmony.

It is evident that learned prejudices, misinformation, and political manipulation based solely on racially motivated “divide and conquer” tactics fuel ethnic and racial insecurities. However, these and other individual attempts to incite hate, hostility and division should not be wilfully misconstrued as institutionalised and intrinsic discrimination, and as such, it is the fundamental right and responsibility of every Guyanese to outrightly reject these acts of racism.

The Government of Guyana will continue to push forward with tangible measures and actions to eliminate geographic and other disparities, reduce poverty and remove ethnic and racial insecurities. Beyond words and symbolic gestures, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, as a member of the government, remains committed to promoting equal rights, equal opportunities, and equitable access to goods and services for all.

As we observe this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, let us as Guyanese reaffirm our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and national unity, recognising that unity is our greatest strength. Let us reject division and work together to build a stronger, more prosperous, and more harmonious Guyana for generations to come.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

