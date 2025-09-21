Statement from the Bank of Guyana
We wish to clarify recent reports concerning the matter between Mr. Azruddin Mohamed and the Governor of the Bank of Guyana.
Mr. Mohamed has misrepresented the facts on social media.
The Governor advised Mr. Mohamed to withdraw his case against the commercial banks and affiliates to seek reevaluation of their money laundering/terrorist financing risks which is the responsibility of the commercial banks.
