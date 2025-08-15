Steel, cement and hope: 339 families begin building dreams

The foundation for hundreds of new homes began to take shape on Friday at Building Expo 2025, with over 339 families from Regions Three and Four receiving much-needed financial support through the steel and cement subsidy initiative.

This programme assists prospective homeowners in acquiring the necessary building materials to begin constructing their homes.



Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, along with Minister within the Ministry Susan Rodrigues, led the distribution exercise during the second day of the International Building Expo at the National Stadium in Providence.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues presents a voucher to a recipient

Daswantie Salikran stated that the voucher would enable her to complete construction on her home for her children.

“It means a lot to them. I am happy to provide this for them,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Daswantie Salikran receiving her steel and cement voucher from Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Acknowledging that financial constraints can sometimes hinder many people from building their homes, Salikran praised the government’s efforts to provide such a substantial voucher, which allows many families to begin constructing their homes.

Nikita [only name given] also welcomed the assistance, saying it would allow her to start building her house.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presents a steel and cement voucher to Nikita

“I am happy for this. This is a huge step for me. Being an owner of a land was very good for me, but now owning your home is huge…” she noted.

She encouraged other prospective homeowners to apply for the voucher.

“You will get through. The assistance is there for all Guyanese. Many countries do not have that. We should all take advantage as Guyanese citizens to apply for the steel and cement subsidy. It will be an ease on your pocket”, Nikita said.

Vanessa Arthur was excited to receive the financial boost and emphasised how important it is to her to become a homeowner. She was allocated a plot of land at the housing scheme at Mon Repos along the East Coast corridor.

Recipient, Vanessa Arthur

“My next step now is to start building. I didn’t expect to get it so soon. This is a very big help. I am very excited,” she said.

Over 540 individuals are set to receive vouchers during the Building Expo. Since its inception in 2022, this programme has continued to provide many families with a pathway to homeownership, contributing to economic growth and community stability.

Persons signing for their steel and cement vouchers







