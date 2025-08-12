‘Stop prank calls. Lives are on the line’ – Fire Chief Wickham

Prank calls, obstruction of roadways, and drivers refusing to yield to sirens of fire tenders and ambulances remain one of the biggest threats to emergency response.

During an episode of Safeguarding the Nation on Tuesday, Chief Fire Officer of the Guyana Fire Service Gregory Wickham said these and a significant increase in the number of prank calls are some of the challenges faced by the fire service.

Chief Wickham urged persons who are responsible for jeopardising the lives of those who require critical care to desist from such actions.

Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham

“For persons who have been in the habit of making prank calls to the fire service, I advise you to … consider the waste of resources that it takes to go to a call when there is eventually no need”, the fire chief urged.

He further emphasised the habit of persons leaving construction materials on the roadways, creating a narrow pathway and making it difficult for the fire tender or ambulance to gain access to persons in distress.

Wickham pointed out that motorists often react negatively to sirens, which can hinder emergency response efforts.

The senior fireman stated that many people now refuse to pull over for emergency vehicles, causing delays.

“Think of your parent, your friend, your child. Their life could depend on that siren. Don’t be selfish. Give way; help us help you,” Wickham stated.

Chief Fire Officer with Marcia Hope (Moderator) on Safeguarding the Nation Programme

Major fires such as the Mahdia dorm fire, the fire at Christ Church Secondary and Mae’s Schools are among those that have caused significant destruction of property and loss of lives.

The fire chief said that there has been a campaign to prevent further occurrences with the rollout of a number of fire prevention tactics, such as increased inspection at schools and dorms, evacuation drills and training in the event of a fire.

Outreaches in communities, market squares, shopping malls and hospitals have also been ramped up to sensitise the public on fire prevention and safety measures.