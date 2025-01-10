Strathavon gets new youth centre

To meet the social and economic needs of youth from Strathavon on the East of Coast Demerara and surrounding communities, a new centre was opened on Wednesday.

The youth-friendly space offers a variety of resources and activities for children, including professional counselling services for trauma, grief, and family reconciliation.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud addresses the attendees

Strathavon’s centre is the second to be opened in Guyana with financial support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

It gives children access to computers for internet research and various books to encourage reading. It also offers a selection of board games and sports equipment to improve their skills.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, expressed satisfaction with the project and announced plans to open 10 more similar centres countrywide with continued support from UNFPA.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud and other stakeholders stand in front of the child-friendly centre

Minister Persaud highlighted the importance of safe spaces for children after school hours where they can complete homework and address other social concerns.

“It is our hope and our vision that our young people will be nurtured, encouraged, motivated and can develop to be the best version of themselves,” Minister Persaud stated.

The centre will be opened daily and accessible to all children in the area.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud engages pupils

The initiative is a joint effort between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Family Enhancement Services Section (FESS).

The first youth-friendly centre was commissioned in 2024 in Linden, Region Ten.

