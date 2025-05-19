Strike Force Clinches Victory as Prime Minister’s Dominoes Independence Tournament Sets New National Record

The fourth edition of the Prime Minister’s Dominoes Tournament concluded triumphantly yesterday in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, marking a historic milestone as the largest dominoes competition in Guyana’s history. A record-breaking 33 teams from across the nation competed fiercely for nearly $2 million in cash and prizes, underscoring the tournament’s growing prestige and national significance.

Hosted under the patronage of Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips, the tournament showcased the increasing popularity of dominoes as a unifying sport. Teams hailed from diverse regions, including Georgetown, Bartica, Mahdia, Yarrowkabra, and the host town of Linden, reflecting the widespread appeal and competitive spirit of the game.

This year’s participation surpassed previous editions, with 30 teams competing in the inaugural 2022 tournament and 31 teams in 2023. The competition featured nearly $1.8 million in cash and prizes, underscoring its prestige and the high level of play it attracts.

Strike Force secured the top spot, earning $800,000 and the championship trophy. Festival City claimed second place with a prize of $400,000 and a trophy. Third Place went to Swag Boss took who home $200,000 and a trophy for their performance. Hustlers rounded out the top four, receiving $100,000. Additionally, Mr. Ryan Rambalack received the MVP title and awarded a cash prize of $15,000.

The tournament’s growth reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to fostering unity and camaraderie through sport. As the event continues to expand, organizers are considering the introduction of a parallel female tournament in 2026, complete with dedicated sponsorship and enhanced prizes, to promote inclusivity and further elevate the sport’s profile nationwide.

The annual tournaments are coordinated by the Georgetown Dominoes Association and Mr. Aubrey “Shanghai” Major at the Shanghai residence in Amelia’s Ward.

Mr. Aubrey “Shanghai” Major, co-organizer of the event, expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s support:

“The Prime Minister’s consistent support has been instrumental in elevating this tournament to a national spectacle. His presence and backing have not only increased participation but have also inspired communities across Guyana to engage more deeply with the sport. We are truly grateful for his commitment to the growth of dominoes in our country.”

The Prime Minister’s Dominoes Tournament stands as a testament to the unifying power of sport in Guyana and is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and national impact in the years to come.

