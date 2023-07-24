Suggested use of additional water taxi services

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) wishes to recommend that individuals residing south of the Demerara Harbour Bridge on the West Bank of the Demerara River up to Canal #2 utilise the additional crossing in place at the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Commuters residing beyond Canal #2 are encouraged to use the additional water taxi service opposite the Wales Police Station.

Approved Grove Crossing

The additional services are in place to ease a potential congestion of traffic at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling. These areas are lit, secured and monitored by the Guyana Police Force. MARAD has also placed monitors and inspectors at these locations.

Approved Wales Crossing

The Wales water taxi service will offload at Market Street, Grove on the East Bank and the West Bank water taxi service from the Harbour Bridge will offload on the East Bank of the Harbour Bridge.

The water taxi service will run continuously from today, Monday, July 24, to 11:59 pm, Thursday, July 27, 2023.

