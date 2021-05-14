Supreme Court host Covid vaccination drive at Georgetown, Berbice courts

The Supreme Court of Judicature in collaboration with the Ministry of Health continued their vaccination drive on Wednesday 12th May, 2021 and Thursday 13th May, 2021 at the Georgetown and Berbice High Courts respectively.

The first of these vaccination drives was held on 15th March, 2021 at the Umana Yana.

As a precursor to these vaccination drives, a series of Covid 19 webinars were conducted to apprise staff of the deadly Covid 19 pandemic and to combat Covid 19 vaccination hesitancy. These webinars equipped staff with knowledge on COVID 19 vaccines and gave them opportunities to have their general concerns addressed by medical practitioners. This resulted in staff members from courts across the country indicating their intention to be vaccinated.Thus the need to host more vaccination drives arose.

Members of staff were also encouraged to have their relatives and friends participate in the vaccination drive. Invitations were also extended to Attorneys-at-law and their staff. This resulted more persons being administered the first dose of the vaccines during the two-day drive.

We are reminded that “No one will ever be truly safe until everyone is safe”- (UN Deputy Secretary General) and thus the outreach was made to staff, relatives, attorneys and court users.

The Supreme Court is also mindful of the fact that vaccination alone cannot keep us safe from the corona virus. Therefore it has reinforced the implementation of the protocols and guidelines on health and safety. These ongoing initiatives are part and parcel of our proactive response and preparedness to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

An important lesson learnt from the COVID 19 pandemic is that a crisis of this magnitude must not create prolonged or unnecessary interference with access to justice and the course of the administration of justice. Hence the continued activities to keep staff and court users safe.