Swan gets health centre for the first time

A spanking new health centre was officially opened in the community of Swan, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Monday.

The massive investment by the government will eliminate the need for villagers to travel to neighbouring villages to access basic health services.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony speaking during the opening ceremony on Monday

The facility was commissioned by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, who noted that approximately $40 million was invested to ensure the medical outpost is equipped to provide adequate medical care.

Services being offered include prenatal care, diabetes and blood pressure testing, among others.

Additionally, HPV testing for women and dental services will be available, with a medical team scheduled to visit shortly.

During his address at the simple ceremony, Minister Anthony said additional services will be introduced subsequently.

Swan Residents and Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony gathered to cut the ceremonial ribbon to the new Swan Health Centre

He emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing Guyana’s healthcare system by constructing new health facilities nationwide.

“With where you are located and the population that you have, you deserve to have your own health facility here,” Dr Anthony stated.

He highlighted the ministry’s ongoing collaboration with nearly all communities, including hinterland and riverain areas, to ensure access to adequate healthcare services.

The new Swan health centre along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

By early 2025, six new hospitals will be opened across the country, in areas like Diamond, Skeldon, Enmore, Bath, De Kinderen, and Anna Regina.

The investments will further improve the quality of healthcare in those regions.

In the first half of 2024 alone, the government exhausted some $44.4 billion to ensure the nation’s health system is intact to provide substantial care that is second to none.

