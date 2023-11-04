Swan primary school extension almost complete

─ Grade Six pupils to be comfortably accommodated

Extension of the Swan Primary School on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is nearing completion and will soon accommodate more pupils.

Toshao of the village, Finton Ragonaught made the disclosure on Thursday, as the village received a number of solar panel units through the government’s Solar Home Systems Project.

Toshao of Swan Village, Finton Ragonaught addressing villagers

Grade Six pupils could not be accommodated at the school, so the Toshao requested an extension from Education Minister Priya Manickchand, who approved it.

“I want to assure you that the school is almost completed right now, and we have enough space for our children in the new term to come. We also have a nursery school that will be built here soon,” Ragonaught told villagers.

The Swan primary school, which was commissioned in November 2022

The Swan Primary School, the first in the village, was commissioned in November 2022. The school was a significant step in improving access to quality education in small communities. The children had to travel to the neighbouring schools at Kuru Kuru and Yarrowkabra.

With the extension, the grade six pupils will have a comfortable space to prepare for the National Grade Six Assessment.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, pointed out that the sale of carbon credits has seen the village benefitting from some $24 million, a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to providing valuable resources for the community’s well-being

Through the new and expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, the government committed to ensuring that 15 per cent of all revenues earned from the sale of Guyana’s carbon credits would go to Amerindian communities in both forested and non-forested areas.

“This is on top of the Presidential grant that you get annually. This $24 million is outside of the millions spent on the roads, outside of the cost for the extension of the school, and in addition to the cost for the health centre, and you see the investment that we are making in you, the people of Swan,” the minister noted.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

