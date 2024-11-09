Sweeping interventions to enhance vending, shopping at Leonora Market

Vendors plying their trade in the newly constructed Leonora Market on the West Coast Demerara, Region Three will soon see another set of interventions unfolding to dramatically improve their experience and boost the aesthetics of the area.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday evening met with the vendors, where he outlined that the access road will be rehabilitated for easier access to and from the market.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“On Monday we’ll commence work on the new road coming in. It will be a 16 feet road with concrete drains on both sides. We’re going to put a brand-new bridge in front,” the president said.

The vendors were previously plying their trade in clusters on the roadside, causing significant traffic hazards and congestion.

President Ali explained that additional security features, including a full perimeter fence will be installed in the new week. A police outpost will also be established in the area.

“We’re going to put cameras in the market so that we’ll have full electronic monitoring of everything in the market so you have a safe environment. There are other facilities around here that we have to remove and extend the market facility itself. Now that all the people on the road will move in here, we now have the opportunity to pull down the front and rehabilitate the front of the market,” he said.

President Ali met with Leonora Market vendors on Friday

He has also tasked Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who also has parliamentary responsibility for the region, to identify an area for the building of an overnight facility so the vendors can be more comfortable for longer shifts.

“So, when you come overnight, you can have hammocks, you can have five, six showers that you can go and shower. All of those things we’re going to put in place now for those farmers who are coming. We want you to have higher quality. We want you to have better quality,” President Ali emphasised.

The president reassured vendors that the government is committed to their development, especially during the transition to the new facility. He pledged to address their concerns, such as the need for new tables and additional water sources.

The newly constructed Leonora Market

He encouraged the vendors to cooperate with the Guyana Police Force, the minister and regional leaders as they work to ensure a smooth transition into the new market facility.

The president said that these measures will ensure that vendors can operate in an environment that is safe and conducive to business operations.

“As we work together in developing this facility, you will see that on Friday nights you will have shopping out here. You will see that your shopping hour, you will see the shopping hour and the market hour will expand naturally,” he asserted.

Issues relating to slot allocation, sanitation and maintenance of the new facilities were also addressed during this engagement.

Similar interventions are planned for other markets, including the ones at Parika and Hydronie.

