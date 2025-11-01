Sweet sucess: Honey Fest highlights rapid growth in Guyana’s beekeeping industry

Beekeepers lauded the government on Friday during the second annual Honey Fest at the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) main compound.

Owner of Beezone, Timothy Fausett, praised the government’s initiative and said it was a great opportunity for Guyanese beekeepers to network and work out strategies to market pure honey products.

Shane Fullerton, the owner of Hive to Bottle, expressed his gratitude for the Honey Fest and said that with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture for apiculture, he can now confidently invest in expanding his business.

“Because I know that there are opportunities, and my investment won’t go down the drain, especially if I am dedicated to it”, he said.

Antonia, the public relations officer, said this event will grow her business, Golden Harvest Honey Flow, and help it get media attention.

Delivering the feature address, the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, stated that the festival is not just about honey, but a testimony of the hard-working bees and people who sustain Guyana’s agriculture.

He further stated that the theme, “Buzz Forward – Sweet Innovations for a Safe and Sustainable Future”, perfectly captures the spirit of transformation that continues to define Guyana’s agriculture sector.

“Beekeeping is more than just collecting honey. It is a vital part of our ecosystem. Honeybees are silent heroes, contributing exponentially to the pollination of the crops that form the very foundation of our national food security,” Minister Mustapha said.

In this industry, there are tremendous opportunities. The minister explained that from 2024 to 2025, the beekeeping industry has shown remarkable progress.

The number of registered beekeepers increased from 160 to 213, a 33% rise in 12 months.

“The largest apiary expanded from 300 to 400 hives, reflecting confidence and commitment for our producer. This is more than just growth in numbers, it is growth in opportunities, innovation and livelihood,” the minister stated, adding that “it is about empowering the people, especially women and youths.”

Honey fest promotes a sustainable future that helps bees, protects the environment, and provides a steady income for beekeepers.

The ministry is working across both coastal and hinterland communities to expand beekeeping programmes, promote bee-friendly agriculture, and safeguard Guyana’s biodiversity.

The minister further emphasised that the government is committed to supporting the apiculture subsector through targeted investments and policy interventions aimed at enhancing productivity, safety, and market access.

In the past years, the government made significant investments, including $150 million in 2024, to advance the agri-food systems and diversify production within the apiculture sub-sector

“We are already seeing results, with honey production increasing from 2,128 gallons in 2023 to 27,601 gallons at the end of 2024, and in 2025, we will surpass 30,000 gallons. The industry is actively transitioning from individual hives to standardised commercial operations. By expanding honey production to over 5,000 hives, Guyana aims to achieve self-sufficiency and become a regional honey exporter by 2030,” Minister Mustapha said.

The Guyana Food Safety Authority (GFSA), which collaborated with the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) to put on the festival, has been instrumental in strengthening the country’s food system framework to ensure that Guyana’s honey meets national and international standards.

This means proper standardisation, labelling, packaging, and handling from hives to the market shelf. “When consumers purchase Guyanese honey, they must trust that it is pure, safe, and premium quality; that trust is built on rigorous inspection and compliance“, the minister outlined.