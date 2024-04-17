Swift action taken to address injured individuals after Stabroek Market Wharf collapses

In response to the collapse of the Stabroek Market Wharf earlier Wednesday, the government swiftly took action to address the significant injuries sustained by individuals.

Following the incident, it was confirmed that five persons were injured and are currently receiving immediate medical attention.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag alongside Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on site

Reports indicate that the dilapidated infrastructure collapsed at approximately 10:15 hrs.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, described the situation as unfortunate, reminding that the management of the infrastructure falls under the jurisdiction of the Mayor of the City Council (M&CC).

“It is a lot of neglect too because there is no checks and balances clearly at the back here…So again we have worked very quickly to do a search and rescue,” Minister Parag underscored.

The Ministry of Home Affairs continues to coordinate immediate emergency services through the Guyana Police Force and the fire and ambulance services.

Highlighting the years of neglect endured by the wharf and the apparent lack of oversight demonstrated by the M&CC, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn cautioned that the remaining section of the wharf poses a significant safety hazard to vendors and citizens.

“The main structure has collapsed we still have a roof remaining on that side which is also in a deplorable condition which is a clear and present danger. So, what we are asking is that the site be isolated and that we work with the City Council and their constabulary and secure the site,” the home affairs minister noted.

Efforts are currently underway to clear all debris from the location to conduct a thorough assessment of the extent of damages and ensure the safety of citizens and vendors.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar explained that manual labour is necessary for the removal process, as the damaged structure cannot support heavy machinery.

The City Council will receive assistance from firefighters and fireboats to aid in the removal of the collapsed material.

Commuters travelling between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop via water taxis are advised that boarding and disembarking of passengers will be relocated to the Harbour Master Boathouse from 17:30 to 20:00hrs daily.

