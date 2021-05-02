Take advantage of opportunities offered by the Government -PM

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips this afternoon encouraged residents of several communities on the East Bank of Demerara to take advantage of the opportunities that his Government will be providing.

At a visit to First Street, New Providence, Prime Minister Phillips told members of that community, Mocha-Arcadia and Barnwell North that the Government is focused on enhancing the lives of all Guyanese and that opportunities will come their way.

He encouraged those gathered to get registered for the Government’s recently launched Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), and other opportunities for self-development, such as technical training provided by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Ministry of Labour.

“We want you to take advantage of all the opportunities being offered by the Government, we’re not discriminating against any community and that’s why I’m here for you to see me, listen to me and for me to listen to you”.

The Prime Minister noted that his administration’s approach to governance is peopled-centred and that it will keep providing opportunities for Guyanese.

“Guyana is going to change drastically over the next 5- 10 years and this country will need a lot of technically trained people…we also believe in education because an educated population will see Guyanese taking advantage of many of the important jobs that are available today and the jobs to come”.

During the meeting, among the concerns raised by the residents were the upgrading of community roads, security, youth development and opportunities for employment.

The Prime Minister said that if the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) cannot handle the issues, he would ensure that it reaches the Cabinet level.

Resident of Mocha, Rose Flue said that she was pleased by the visit.

“I feel very happy that the Prime Minister came and listened to us. I am even more delighted that he assured us that he will come again and that he will look into our concerns.”

The Prime Minister’s Region Four Representative, Bishop Patrick Findlay and Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Industrial Training, Richard Maughn were also at the meeting.

Prime Minister Phillips has visited several communities over the past few weeks to get a better understanding of the challenges facing their residences.

He has promised to visit communities in all 10 administrative regions of Guyana.