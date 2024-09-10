Task Force to be established to ensure full compliance and safety regulations are in place at Creeks and Waterway facilities

Following the tragic drowning incident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway yesterday, an emergency meeting was convened today with the Minister of Culture, Youth & Sports, Hon. Charles Ramson, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce, Mrs Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr Kamrul Baksh and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Maritime Administration ( MARAD) and Ministry of Labour.

Minister of Culture, Youth & Sports, Hon. Charles Ramson

The meeting focused on addressing the immediate and medium-term concerns surrounding safety protocols with the proprietors of creeks and the operators of water-based activities, with the task of addressing immediate issues. During the meeting, it was announced that a Task Force would be established to ensure that proprietors and operators are in full compliance with the mandated safety regulations and alignment with best practices. This Task Force, expected to be established within the next week, will include representatives from the appropriate Government Ministries and Agencies, the private sector and other relevant stakeholders, and will immediately review and enforce safety standards, including mandatory signage, lifeguard presence and enhancing human capacity and emergency response plans at these popular recreational spots.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn

Minister Benn underscored the dire need to improve the safety culture in Guyana and the Government’s no-tolerance stance on persons interested in flouting the law. He further suggested that depth gauges and life rings be installed at these sites by the weekend.

Minister Ramson stressed that there should be at least the minimum safety standards, particularly in areas with inherent risk. While pointing out that there is no excuse for the basic standards not being in place, Minister Ramson urged operators to identify training needs, adding that the Government remains open to supporting them where possible. He further expressed that “…to operate a successful business, you have to protect people. And while we want you to be focused on successfully running your business, we cannot lose any more lives at your facilities for not having these basic and minimum standards.”

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Minister Walrond, Permanent Secretary, Mrs Sharon Roopchand-Edwards underscored the need for regularisation of the operators through formal registration with the relevant bodies. The PS further explained that this effort to formalise creek operators will align them with the Government’s efforts to expand our tourism sector, ensuring that businesses operate responsibly in the interest of the consumers of their products.

The GTA’s licensing and inspection team responded on Monday by visiting several creeks along the Soesdyke Linden Highway and engaging with the operators and proprietors to determine the level of support that they may need. Moving forward, the GTA has committed to expediting the development of critical safety standards for water-based activities, as well as implementing an aggressive public awareness campaign of integral safety interventions. The GTA will also conduct comprehensive Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) assessments at these sites within the course of the next week. Further, the Ministry of Labour and EPA have committed to developing short-term corrective actions following this meeting. Creek Operators and other water-based activity providers are urged to implement immediate response mechanisms and register with the relevant authorities to avoid incurring fines or having their businesses face legal action. Persons visiting these areas are also urged to exercise caution and adhere to all signs and safety protocols.

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce and the Guyana Tourism Authority are also urgently reminding all local and international travellers to use only officially registered and licensed tourism businesses. The GTA’s Facebook page has a full list of these businesses.

For more information, contact the GTA at info@guyanatourism.com or call 219-0093/6.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

