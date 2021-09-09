Teachers eager to be back in the classroom

Thursday marks four days since schools have been reopened across the country for face-to-face engagement, after more than 17 months of virtual learning.
Engagement continues in schools across the country, even while the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has called for strike action.
The Ministry of Education has condemned the strike action deeming it “irresponsible and not reflective of the realities of the present state of the COVID-19 pandemic nor the needs of the nation’s children.”
Teachers have been urged not fall prey to “political machinations” of the Opposition and put the needs of the children first.
DPI visited several schools along the coast on Thursday, where teachers expressed their eagerness to be back in the classroom.
The Ministry of Education has made every effort to ensure that the learning environment is safe for the nation’s children.
For nursery schools, five students are assigned to each teacher to allow for better management. Additionally, teachers are expected to engage nursery school students no less than two hours per day and four hours per week.
To ensure COVID-19 preventative measures are observed and limit contact, learning packages including crayons, pencils, building blocks and other materials were distributed. Students must take these along with them when they go to school.
Meanwhile, primary schools were opened on a rotational basis. An exemption was made for grade six classes to attend school almost daily since it is an examination class.
The reopening of secondary schools for face-to-face teaching will be based on the national vaccination programme for adolescents across the country.
Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.
We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.
