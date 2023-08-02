Technical, vocational centres completed at Lusignan, Timehri Prisons

Inmates being accommodated at the Lusignan and Timehri Prisons will now be exposed to technical and vocational training, as the construction of vocational centres at both locations is complete.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is now planning its budget for 2024 to ensure the centres are fully equipped with the necessary equipment to facilitate training sessions.

Head of the Prison Service’s Strategic Management Department, Rae-Dawn Corbin-Cameron made the disclosure during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) recently.

She said the service is actively engaging institutions like the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) to offer accredited training.

“The intention is that we’ve appointed a senior prison officer that is a trained teacher, that would be in consultation with GTI and GITC to be able to offer accredited training in those technical areas,” Corbin-Cameron highlighted.

This aligns with the Guyana Prison Service’s mandate of equipping inmates with skills to facilitate their reintegration into society, as well as to earn an income for themselves and family.

Some $5.5 billion was earmarked and approved for the GPS, to improve facilities and training for inmates to ensure their proper reintegration into society and curb recidivism.

Already, 620 inmates across the country have completed training in several technical and vocational skills, including a variety of hard and soft skills, such as family reconciliation, anger management, psychology, carpentry, joinery, masonry, and agricultural production.

