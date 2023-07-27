Termination of water taxi service at Demerara Harbour Bridge

Due to the reopening of the Demerara Harbour Bridge to vehicular and passenger service, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) advises commuters that the water taxi service at the Demerara Harbour Bridge will be terminated at 18:00 hrs. today.

However, the service operating between Grove, East Bank Demerara and Wales, West Bank Demerara, will continue until 20:00 hrs. this evening. While the Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop service will remain uninterrupted through the night.

Water taxis operating between Stabroek and Vreed-en-Hoop will resume regular hours of operation (05:30 hrs. – 20:00 hrs.) from Friday, July 28, 2023.

