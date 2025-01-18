Textbook Programme to expand with $2B budget allocation

The Ministry of Education’s textbook programme will continue to expand in 2025 with a budgetary allocation of $2 billion.

In efforts to promote literacy levels and ease financial burdens, the government rolled out this initiative to several schools in every region, prioritising each child’s academic needs regardless of their location.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

According to Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh this initiative came as a response to the detrimental lack of school resources caused by the previous administration.

“We returned to office and we found a tragic deficit of textbooks” Minister Singh said while announcing the 2025 Budget announcement at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

As remedial efforts, the government invested $8 billion over four years to procure textbooks, workbooks and other necessary school books.

Each of these books contains pertinent information required to excel at all levels of examinations.

Textbooks elaborating on topics relevant to the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) were distributed to students preparing to sit their exams.

Minister Singh lauded the impact of this measure saying, “We have procured since we returned to office, more than $8 billion worth of textbooks. As a result of which, every child in primary and secondary has access to core textbooks.”

In 2025, this programme will continue to provide resources to all students, ensuring they are well-equipped to succeed in their academic endeavours.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

