T&HD to extend Supenaam/Parika ferry schedule

– to facilitate Region Two residents during CPL

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) is putting systems in place to have additional departure times from the Pomeroon-Supenaam region, so that residents would not be left out of the highly-anticipated Caribbean Premier League (CPL) experience.

Guyana is set to host 11 CPL matches at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, including the semi-finals and finals, beginning September 21.

The CPL schedule by Transport and Habours Department

T&HD’s Traffic Manager (ag) Stephan Skekel said the accommodation is in keeping with the anticipated increase in the demand from persons using the Supenaam/Parika route.

“This expectation is in keeping with the requests that we would have received over the years from the commencement of the tournament and the fact that this is the first time we will be hosting the finals has added to the expectation that more persons will be travelling from Region Two to attend the matches which will be played at Providence,” Skekel explained.

“There will be additional departures in addition to the usual four return trips. The additional departures are set to facilitate the starting time of the matches and to cater for the return of the commuters after the games especially those games which will start at 19:00hrs,” he added.

The initiative by the T&HD will ensure persons from Region Two have access to all the games, resting assured that transportation will be available to take them home, especially for the late games.

The cost for cars, pickups and 15-seater buses will be $1,500, tundras, and double cab pickups will pay $2,500, while 33-seater buses will pay $5,000.

This is not the first time government has catered for the transportation of people for important events. Only recently, similar accommodation was put in place when Guyana celebrated its independence back in May, in Region Two.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

