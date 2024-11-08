The Government of Guyana and CARICOM Reaffirm Call for Second International Decade for People of African Descent

Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, this morning, reiterated CARICOM’s call for the establishment of a Second International Decade for People of African Descent. She was at the time speaking during her address at a high-level event in New York, marking the closure of the first Decade.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Guyana and CARICOM, Minister Walrond emphasized that the proclamation of the International Decade for People of African Descent in 2014 and the subsequent adoption of a comprehensive programme of activities led to increased global awareness of the contributions and challenges faced by People of African Descent. This, she said, served as a basis for the crafting of initiatives geared towards the preservation of our cultural heritage and education on the pervasive systemic racism entrenched in the legacies of slavery and colonialism.

“The International Decade has also provided much-needed impetus for many governments, institutions and individuals to rewrite the narratives of the past which had been promulgated for centuries – shedding light on the egregious unspoken truths and preserving the dignity of the victims of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade,” Minister Walrond stated.

She said the progress in implementing the programme of activities should not be seen as a stop-gap measure but as part of an ongoing effort to ensure the rights of all are equally protected and respected.

“We must all acknowledge that the full recognition, justice and development of People of African descent have not been fully realized as the legacies of slavery and colonialism still negatively impact the lives of people of African descent,” the minister stressed.

Despite the challenges that remain, Minister Walrond expressed CARICOM’s optimism that the multilateral system will build on the accumulated knowledge and evidence gained during the Decade. By fostering open and inclusive dialogue, she asserted, the international community can work collaboratively to address these challenges in a pragmatic and effective manner.

