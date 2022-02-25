Search

The Government  of Guyana’s Statement on the situation in Ukraine

Staff Writer Staff WriterFebruary 24, 2022

The Government  of Guyana is gravely concerned over the recent military intervention by Russia in violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy.

The Government  of Guyana deplores the threat or use of force in the conduct of international relations and urges a peaceful resolution of the differences that currently exist, in consonance with the rule of international law and the provisions of the United Nations Charter.

The current  military action in Ukraine is contrary to the principles of respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and the non- interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state.

The aggression against Ukraine is a threat to the region and countries everywhere.  The Government  of Guyana supports  the efforts  of the United Nations Secretary-General to bring a speedy  resolution to the situation in Ukraine and cease the threat to international peace and security.

The Government  of Guyana fully aligns itself with the statements issued by CARICOM on the 14th February 2022 and 24th  February 2022.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.