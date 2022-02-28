The Hinterland always part of PPP/C Govt’s development agenda – Min. Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has assured residents of Waramuri, Region One (Barima Waini) of the PPP/C Government’s commitment to ensuring hinterland villages are brought into the mainstream of national development.

Minister Croal visited the riverine community on Monday, as part of a three- day outreach to several communities within the Moruca sub-district.

“When we deliver programmes and policies, we try to ensure that it is done across the board. When you see additional interventions being done in your community, it is to ensure we bridge the gap between the coastland and hinterland,” Minister Croal said.

He highlighted a number of initiatives being implemented directly targeting hinterland communities, including the presidential grant programme under the Amerindian Affairs Ministry. That programme is aimed at stimulating the villages’ economy through job creation, agriculture, and tourism among others.

Under the Hinterland Electrification Programme, some 30,000 solar panels will be procured for households within hinterland villages. That programme will be rolled out this year, and persons are being trained in solar panel repairs in every community.

Through the labour ministry’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), more communities are benefiting from technical and vocational training programmes. Regional and community technical centres are also being revitalised and rehabilitated to provide training programmes, in keeping with the needs of the community and the country at large.

The delivery of quality health care is also high on government’s agenda, and as such, the Kumaka District Hospital is being equipped to provide more services including dental care, x-ray and a functioning operating theatre so that pregnant mothers will no longer have to be referred to the Suddie Hospital. Plans are also in place to expand the Waramuri health centre.

Similarly, the education sector will be boosted this year, as $2.2 billion was allocated for regional education delivery.

Additionally, an agricultural programme will be rolled out in communities to ensure food security at the regional level. Already, over 100 communities received tractors and trailers to support agricultural ventures.

Waramuri is among five villages in Moruca to benefit from a water distribution system at an estimated cost of $15 million. This will see approximately 800 residents benefitting from first time access to potable water. The other communities to benefit include Kwebanna, Huradiah, Haimacabra, and Karaburi.

“We have procured a ‘Pat rig’ and it has finally arrived in Guyana… the first place we are sending it is to Swan village on the Highway, and after that, between about April to October, that rig is coming to Moruca to drill the five wells,” he said.

On the issue of Housing, Minister Croal said that a number of families within the region will benefit from the construction of homes and home improvements under the Hinterland Housing Programme.