‘The Man, His Family, and Friends’ Scavenger Hunt and Cook Out set for Nov. 18

─ Forms part of Int’l Men’s Day observances

In an effort to promote a cohesive family environment countrywide, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is once again hosting ‘The Man, His Family, and Friends’ scavenger hunt in observance of International Men’s Day 2023.

This year, the event is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023, and has a unique twist, featuring a cook-out segment.

The primary objective of the event is to raise awareness of gender roles, shared responsibilities, gender-based violence, and other male-related matters while celebrating the invaluable contributions of men in various spheres of life as integral parts of families and communities.

The ‘Man, His Family, and Friends’ scavenger hunt is not just a fun-filled event but an important platform for addressing and advocating for issues that impact men and their roles in families and society.

Last year, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, said the scavenger hunt aims to foster teamwork among families and friends, create stronger bonds, and spread awareness on the ministry’s initiatives and available programmes that offer education and support.

This event represents the ministry’s commitment to nurturing a supportive and inclusive society that recognises the vital role of men in family dynamics and community development.

The event will take place at the Ministry’s ‘Safe Space,’ conveniently located opposite its Lamaha Street office, commencing at 09.00 hours.

The activity is open to the general public, with a requirement of teams consisting of a minimum of four members but no more than eight.

For those interested in joining this exciting and meaningful scavenger hunt, there are attractive prizes to be won. Prizes will be awarded to the top-performing teams, encouraging participation and enthusiasm for the cause.

To register your team for the scavenger hunt, you can fill out the online registration form at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeBieBE1Q6…/viewform or contact the ministry on 226-1922 or 639-2927 for more information.

