‘This is the winning list’ – President Ali

– says PPP/C slate reflects diversity, youth & continuity

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday led thousands of supporters to the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, to submit the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) official list of candidates for the September 1 General and Regional Elections, declaring it the “winning list.”

Flanked by his running mates, Prime Minister Brigadier (Retd) Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the PPP/C was the second party to submit its documents to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Thousands of PPP/C supporters lined the streets as the party submitted its lists of candidates to GECOM

The walk from Freedom House, Robb Street (the PPP/C’s HQ) to the GECOM Nomination Day Centre, was a powerful display of unity and confidence, with President Ali proudly declaring that the PPP/C’ has the “winning list”—one that embodies the values of representation, progress, and national development.

“This is the winning list because we know what in that list, we represent Guyana, in that list, we represent every sector, and in that list, we represent what is good for Guyana,” President Ali declared in his comments to the press shortly after presenting the lists to the GECOM officials.

President Ali highlighted the list’s broad makeup, noting its diversity across age, gender, race, and profession.

“We have demonstrated who we are… bringing people together, youth representation, women representation, farmers, professionals, doctors. We bring together all of Guyana, and that is why we are so efficient,” the head of state said.

The president further emphasised the party’s commitment to preparing young leaders to shape Guyana’s future.

“In our list, you will see that there’s a deliberate attempt by the People’s Progressive Party, not only about uniting… but preparing the next generation of leaders. This is about giving the next generation of leaders the exposure and experience… And the only way we can deliver that… is if we prepare leaders,” he explained.

The president also spoke about the hard work put in by the party to ensure every Guyanese benefit from the ongoing wave of development and transformation.

He said, “So today, this mass movement that you see behind the PPP came as a result of a commitment we made, staying true to that commitment, staying true to our values and working hard to ensure that all of Guyana, in a massive way, is reflected in the People’s Progressive Party.“

President Ali encouraged supporters to compare the offerings of different political parties and to choose the path of unity and transformation.

“Compare that with the rest… all that you’re getting is the same whole rhetoric, race, division and hate. That is all they bring. No policy, nothing transformative. Look at our plan. Our plan goes beyond the normal. It speaks about the transformation of our country. We are taking Guyana to the next level,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phillips echoed the vision for sustained and inclusive progress.

“The 1st of September is a continuation of development, continuation of growth, continuation of focusing on having our youth in the forefront of leadership and management of Guyana’s development. Development 2.0, growth 2.0, victory 2.0,” the Prime Minister declared.

‘Trust us to deliver’

Meanwhile, the Vice President, who is also the General Secretary of the PPP, added that the list includes approximately 27 candidates under the age of 25, with some as young as 19 years old, reflecting the party’s focus on youth inclusion.

“The People’s Progressive Party has a demonstrated track record of laying out well-laid sustainable plans and implementing those. We have a track record of implementing what we promise,” Jagdeo said.

President Dr Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips lead the way to Umana Yana

He encouraged citizens to assess their leaders based on substance and experience.

“We have people with experience… Look at the man who is standing here before you [President Ali]. He’s incredibly experienced. And he’s young, still very young, but incredibly experienced. He has a track record of implementing projects. Look at Brigadier [Phillips]. He commanded the army. He kept our country safe,” Dr Jagdeo said.

According to the vice president, the PPP/C’s commitment to delivering development across communities is reflected in the party’s growing support.

“The large victory can be assured because we have grown in every single community in this country, among every race — everyone is included — and that shows. And so I am hoping that everybody will be working towards that victory, all of our supporters, and they are energised now to work towards that.”

He added, “We stand above everyone else, so you can trust us to deliver for all Guyana.”

The vice president concluded with a message of confidence and unity, urging the electorate to cast their ballots on September 1.

“We work for Guyana, and therefore those who are sitting on the fence, we are urging them, let’s show this country we can break this pattern of racial voting. Let’s make…2025 the year when we do that as a country and move forward together.

“We talk about bringing people together. You saw it in a rally yesterday. The energy that has happened never happened in the history of this country,” the vice president concluded.